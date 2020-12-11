It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $45 and Kill Mario With a Sword

Giovanni Colantonio
Mario died.
Screenshot: Nintendo
Best Gaming Deals
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $45 | Best Buy

Well, last year’s Game Awards were fun right? I drank a Rockstar and couldn’t sleep. But at least we got to see some exciting announcements like a new Mass Effect game, Perfect Dark, and Master Chief in Fortnite. Oh, we also saw Mario die. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got today says.

Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $45 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is coming to the game as a playable character sometime this month, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

