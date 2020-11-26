Get Super Mario 3D All-Stars for $50, Which Is How Much You Paid For Super Mario Sunshine in 2002

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Image : Walmart

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | $50 | Walmart

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves in March, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, now might be the time to jump to it.