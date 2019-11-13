Get Started With Cast Iron Cooking With Today's Gold Box

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Cast Iron Skillet 3-Piece Set (8-Inch, 10-Inch, 12-Inch) | $35 | Amazon

Heavy Duty Pan Organizer, 5 Tier Rack | $20 | Amazon

I f you’re looking for an affordable way to start cooking with cast iron, t oday’s Gold Box has you covered. Right now, Amazon’s lowering the price on a set of pre-seasoned Cuisinel cast iron pans, plus a 5-tier rack.

Both the skillet set and the pan organizer are both down to their lowest prices ever on Amazon. The skillet set is $15 off its regular price, and the organizer, $10.

Cast iron skillets are an essential part of every kitchen, and a smart way to make serious homemade pizza. Today’s sale is a great chance to pick up a set .