It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Get Started With Cast Iron Cooking With Today's Gold Box

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.3K
2
Save
Cast Iron Skillet 3-Piece Set (8-Inch, 10-Inch, 12-Inch) | $35 | Amazon
Heavy Duty Pan Organizer, 5 Tier Rack | $20 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cast Iron Skillet 3-Piece Set (8-Inch, 10-Inch, 12-Inch) | $35 | Amazon
Heavy Duty Pan Organizer, 5 Tier Rack | $20 | Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable way to start cooking with cast iron, today’s Gold Box has you covered. Right now, Amazon’s lowering the price on a set of pre-seasoned Cuisinel cast iron pans, plus a 5-tier rack.

Advertisement

Both the skillet set and the pan organizer are both down to their lowest prices ever on Amazon. The skillet set is $15 off its regular price, and the organizer, $10.

Cast iron skillets are an essential part of every kitchen, and a smart way to make serious homemade pizza. Today’s sale is a great chance to pick up a set.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

The 10 Best Deals of November 12, 2019
It's Sherpa Season at Jachs! Get Sherpa Tops For As Low As $29
Black Friday Pricing Is Live On the Yet-To-Be-Released Echo Show 8

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts