It's all consuming.
Get Started on Your Next Home Movie With $212 off DJI’s OSMO Action Camera

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
DJI OSMO Action Camera | $288 | Amazon
Image: DJI
DJI OSMO Action Camera | $288 | Amazon

Maybe right now isn’t the best time to be heading out on Instagram-worthy adventures, but hopefully, we’ll be able to venture out a bit soon. Once we do, you’ll want to be ready to capture those outdoor moments. Normally $500, DJI’s OSMO Action Camera is down to $288 today, making it a tough-to-beat bargain for what’s known as a pretty great mobile camera.

You’ll be able to shoot plenty of 4K videos, too, since it comes with a 128 GB SD card, and its front display will make shooting selfies approximately a hundred times easier than without it.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

