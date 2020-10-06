Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Get Sony's 65" X900H 4K Smart TV for only $970 ($430 off)

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSonySony Deals
172
Save
Sony X900H 65&quot; 4K Smart TV | $970 | Amazon | Clip $28 coupon
Sony X900H 65" 4K Smart TV | $970 | Amazon | Clip $28 coupon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sony X900H 65" 4K Smart TV | $970 | Amazon | Clip $28 coupon

Sony is one of those companies whose TVs you can play “eenie meenie minie moe” with, and you’d likely walk away with something that’ll blow your mind. The X900H is only the latest in a long line of tried and proven sets, and with the 65" model dropping to $970 after clipping a coupon at Amazon, you should consider checking it out. This TV was originally $1,400 and it regularly sits just south of the $1,000 mark, but with this coupon, Amazon has the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

This 4K LED set doesn’t boast the latest display tech, but Sony’s LED panels are just as good as anyone’s, and they’ve only gotten better with age thanks to Sony’s X1 image processor. You’re getting a vivid HDR10 picture to watch movies and play games in a whole new light, and with full array local dimming, you can say goodbye to crushed blacks in your favorite dark scenes. Like most Sony sets, the X900H has Android TV, which offers thousands of apps through Google Play, plus voice control with the power of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa baked in.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung - 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer
Samsung - 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Free Atlas Coffee Bag, Hershey's Halloween Candy, 32" QHD LG Monitor, Sweese Dishes, Pumpkin Decor, and More

The TCL 10 Pro Brings Quality Hardware That Was Already Cheap Before Today's $70 Discount

KN95 Face Masks Aren't Sexy, but Safety Is and This 48-Pack Is Just $29

Save on Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario Odyssey, and More in Today's Best Switch Deals