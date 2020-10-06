Get Sony's 65" X900H 4K Smart TV for only $970 ($430 off)

Sony X900H 65" 4K Smart TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Sony X900H 65" 4K Smart TV | $970 | Amazon | Clip $28 coupon

Sony is one of those companies whose TVs you can play “eenie meenie minie moe” with, and you’d likely walk away with something that’ll blow your mind. The X900H is only the latest in a long line of tried and proven sets, and with the 65" model dropping to $970 after clipping a coupon at Amazon, you should consider checking it out. This TV was originally $1,400 and it regularly sits just south of the $1,000 mark, but with this coupon, Amazon has the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

This 4K LED set doesn’t boast the latest display tech, but Sony’s LED panels are just as good as anyone’s, and they’ve only gotten better with age thanks to Sony’s X1 image processor. You’re getting a vivid HDR10 picture to watch movies and play games in a whole new light, and with full array local dimming, you can say goodbye to crushed blacks in your favorite dark scenes. Like most Sony sets, the X900H has Android TV, which offers thousands of apps through Google Play, plus voice control with the power of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa baked in.