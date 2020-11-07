It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Something For Yourself and The Little Ones On Your List With Up to 30% Off Disney Funko Pops, Board Games, Toys, and More

Elizabeth Lanier
Up to 30% Off Disney Toys, Apparel, and Home Items | Amazon
Up to 30% Off Disney Toys, Apparel, and Home Items | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Up to 30% Off Disney Toys, Apparel, and Home Items | Amazon

If you have any kids or Disney fans on your gift list this holiday season, you’re not going to want to miss this Amazon Gold Box deal.

Funko Pops, board games, toys, apparel, and more featuring beloved Disney characters and franchises are on sale for up to 30% off for today only.

Chances are, you’ll be spending more time indoors and at home this holiday season— so why not grab Monopoly Pixar for $17 or Family Feud Disney Edition for only $12?

My three-year-old niece is really into Frozen, and I’m pretty sure she would love this gigantic 36-inch singing Anna plush that lights up. The only thing is, I’m worried my sister won’t talk to me anymore if she has to hear “The Next Right Thing” any more than she already does. Still, it’s a bargain worth considering at only $22.

Several Disney Funko Pops are also on sale today, including this classic Buzz Lightyear for only $8 and this Ursula figurine for just $6.

These offerings really are just a tiny representation of everything Disney on sale at Amazon today, so be sure to check out the full sale list here.

