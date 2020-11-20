Get Some Vroom in Your Room With 20% off LEGO Speed Champions Sets

Save 20% on LEGO Speed Champions Sets Image : Andrew Hayward

Save 20% on LEGO Speed Champions Sets | Amazon



We’re all on the hunt for indoor, socially-distanced distractions that can help us survive the pandemic-boosted winter ahead. LEGO sets continue to be one of the best options: they’re engaging, potentially time consuming, and can work off a little bit of creative energy in the process. And then you get a cool toy to display and/or play with further at the end.

Advertisement

Luckily, Amazon has put a bunch of the LEGO Speed Champions kits on sale right now, letting you build amazing, licensed supercars for a fraction of the price of the real ride. On the simpler end, there’s the 180-piece Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 for just $12 right now or the 275-piece Ferrari F8 Tributo for $16. A Lamborghini Urus ST-X and Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO two-pack sells for $40, as does a larger, LEGO Technic 579-piece Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Browse Amazon’s full LEGO Speed Champions category for more options!