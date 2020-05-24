Get Some Storage Space for Your Switch For Just $21

SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSD | $21 | Newegg | Use code SNDK522MEM

SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSD | $21 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Do you need some storage for your Nintendo Switch, newly acquired or otherwise? You can grab a new SanDisk 128GB MicroSD at Newegg for just $21. Just make sure to use SNDK522MEM at checkout to get the full discount.

128GB may not seem like much, but Nintendo Switch games tend to be much smaller in size than other current generation consoles. So 128GB can last you quite a while, especially if you buy some games physically as well.

This deal is also available on Amazon! The only difference is that you slip a coupon instead of entering a code. Pick your retailer poison and stop deleting games off your Switch.