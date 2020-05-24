It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Get Some Storage Space for Your Switch For Just $21

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
460
Save
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSD | $21 | Newegg | Use code SNDK522MEM SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSD | $21 | Amazon | Clip coupon
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSD | $21 | Newegg | Use code SNDK522MEM
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSD | $21 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSD | $21 | Newegg | Use code SNDK522MEM
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSD | $21 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Advertisement

Do you need some storage for your Nintendo Switch, newly acquired or otherwise? You can grab a new SanDisk 128GB MicroSD at Newegg for just $21. Just make sure to use SNDK522MEM at checkout to get the full discount.

Advertisement

128GB may not seem like much, but Nintendo Switch games tend to be much smaller in size than other current generation consoles. So 128GB can last you quite a while, especially if you buy some games physically as well.

This deal is also available on Amazon! The only difference is that you slip a coupon instead of entering a code. Pick your retailer poison and stop deleting games off your Switch.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Five Books (That Aren't Homework) You'll Want to Read Cover to Cover

This Record-Breaking Duvet Cover Wants to Spare You the Hassle of Making Your Bed After Washing the Sheets

RoboVacs, Power Banks, and Wireless Earbuds: The Best Anker and Eufy Deals of the Day