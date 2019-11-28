Get Some Sleep Even in the Middle Seat With This Discounted Trtl Travel Pillow

Trtl Travel Pillow | $21 | TRTL | Promo code BLACK30

A favorite among travel accessory enthusiasts everywhere, the fleece Trtl pillow uses internal bands to keep your head upright, giving you a better shot at snoozing on your long-haul. This neck wrap looks more like a scarf than a flotation device, so it’ll easily fit into your carry-on bag and go relatively unnoticed on your flight.

This kind of neck support usually runs for about $30, but right now, you can get the Trtl for just $21. And while the original still holds its own (especially at this price), we also love the newer Trtl Pillow Plus.