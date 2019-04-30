The Legend of Zelda Concert 2018 Limited Edition Soundtrack | $48 | Amazon

From the NES days all the way up to Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda games have featured some of the most stirring, evocative, and recognizable scores in all of gaming. You don’t need any further proof than the fact that there’s literally a touring orchestra show dedicated solely to the series.

Now, you can experience that concert at home with this limited edition soundtrack, now on sale for an all-time low $48 (from the usual $55-$65). That includes two audio CDs, plus a Blu-ray with video of a performance.