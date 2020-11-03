Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Get Some Retro Glamour With Ulta's Caboodles Edition Beauty Box, Now $20

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsUlta Deals
136
Save
Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition | $20 | Ulta
Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition | $20 | Ulta
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition | $20 | Ulta

If you’re of a certain age you probably rocked a Caboodles full of scrunchies, blue eye shadow, and electric pink lip gloss. But even if you didn’t get to enjoy these in the 90s like all good trends they’re back. Ulta is bringing the vintage vibes with their Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition in pink and green. This bundle is valued at $183 and you’re getting it for just $20.

Advertisement

This ‘On the Go Girl’ case brings back a ton of memories of sleepovers and weekend girl hangs listening to New Kids on the Block. This is still a spacious carrier to fit all the makeup you have since acquired as an adult. The classic removable accessory tray and flip lid mirror are still in this design. So call the ladies, get nostalgic, and give everyone a makeover fit for a Full House extra.

This case will include 58 quality and cruelty-free pieces: 1 Eyeshadow Palette (36 Shades), 1 Face Palette (2 Bronzers, 2 Blushes, 1 Highlighter), 1 Brow Trio (2 Brow Powders & 1 Brow Wax), 2 Lip Glosses, 2 Sheer Lip Glosses, 2 Lip Oils, 1 Eyeshadow Primer, 1 Brow Highlighter, 1 Dual-Ended Brow Pencil, 1 Watermelon Facial Mist, 1 Liquid Blush, 1 Blush Brush, 1 Eyeshadow Brush, and 1 Brow Brush.

Advertisement

Oh and there’s a cherry on top of this deal. Ulta is also giving you a free 10-piece makeup set with this purchase. This offer will run until November 21 or while quantities last.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

G/O Media may get a commission
RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit
RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Is the Way to a Calming Afternoon, Design Your Own Baby Yoda Planter for Just $9

Monday's Best Deals: Sony 55" 4K Smart TV, LEGO Super Mario Sets, Echo Show 5, Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Sweese Dishes, Baby Groot Succulent Planters, and More

Blend To Your Heart's Desire With a Ninja Supra Blender, Only $100

Grab a Whole Gallon of Frank's RedHot—One of Our Readers' Favorite Sauces—for Just $10