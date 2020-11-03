Get Some Retro Glamour With Ulta's Caboodles Edition Beauty Box, Now $20

Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re of a certain age you probably rocked a Caboodles full of scrunchies, blue eye shadow , and electric pink lip gloss. But even if you didn’t get to enjoy these in the 90s like all good trends they’re back. Ulta is bringing the vintage vibes with their Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition in pink and green. This bundle is valued at $183 and you’re getting it for just $20.

This ‘ On the Go Girl’ case brings back a ton of memories of sleepovers and weekend girl hangs listening to New Kids on the Block. This is still a spacious carrier to fit all the makeup you have since acquired as an adult. The classic removable accessory tray and flip lid mirror are still in this design. So c all the ladies, get nostalgic, and give everyone a makeover fit for a Full House extra.

This case will include 58 quality and cruelty-free pieces: 1 Eyeshadow Palette (36 Shades), 1 Face Palette (2 Bronzers, 2 Blushes, 1 Highlighter), 1 Brow Trio (2 Brow Powders & 1 Brow Wax), 2 Lip Glosses, 2 Sheer Lip Glosses, 2 Lip Oils, 1 Eyeshadow Primer, 1 Brow Highlighter, 1 Dual-Ended Brow Pencil, 1 Watermelon Facial Mist, 1 Liquid Blush, 1 Blush Brush, 1 Eyeshadow Brush, and 1 Brow Brush.

Oh and there’s a cherry on top of this deal. Ulta is also giving you a f ree 10-pi ece makeup set with this purchase. This offer will run until November 21 or while quantities last.



