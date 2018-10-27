Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Cabeau Evolution was our readers’ favorite travel pillow way back when, and today, you can save on two of its sequels.



The memory foam Evolution S3 is basically a sequel to the Evolution, the primary difference being a strap that attaches it to your seat’s headrest for added support. Of course, it still squishes up into a surprisingly small package when not in use, and self-reinflates once you take it out of the included bag. Normally priced at $40, you can grab one for $30 today.

If traditional neck pillows are too warm for you, go for the Evolution Cool, which sacrifices a bit of support for a wraparound neck vent. It typically sells for $60, but you can grab it for $45 today.

And finally, pair either one of them with this high-end eye mask, which includes eye cups to keep the fabric off your eye lids, an adjustable nose strip, and even a little pocket to store the included foam ear plugs. Normally $20, it’s down to $15 this weekend.