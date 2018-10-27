The Cabeau Evolution was our readers’ favorite travel pillow way back when, and today, you can save on two of its sequels.
The memory foam Evolution S3 is basically a sequel to the Evolution, the primary difference being a strap that attaches it to your seat’s headrest for added support. Of course, it still squishes up into a surprisingly small package when not in use, and self-reinflates once you take it out of the included bag. Normally priced at $40, you can grab one for $30 today.
If traditional neck pillows are too warm for you, go for the Evolution Cool, which sacrifices a bit of support for a wraparound neck vent. It typically sells for $60, but you can grab it for $45 today.
And finally, pair either one of them with this high-end eye mask, which includes eye cups to keep the fabric off your eye lids, an adjustable nose strip, and even a little pocket to store the included foam ear plugs. Normally $20, it’s down to $15 this weekend.