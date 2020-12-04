It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Some of PlayStation 4's Greatest Hits for $10 and Reminisce on the Good Old Days

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Screenshot: Sony
God of War | $10 | Amazon
Horizon Zero Dawn | $10 | Amazon
The Last of Us: Remastered | $10 | Amazon
Gran Turismo Sport | $10 | Amazon

The PlayStation 5 is current-gen and PlayStation 4 is now retro gaming. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Everyone who calls the PS5 next-gen is living in the past. It’s a new age and all of your favorite games from the past seven years are old now. If you want to go back and relive the good old days like a geezer, you’ve got a few ways to do it. You could grab a PS5 and subscribe to PS Plus to get access to most of the old-school system’s first-party library. But if you’re not ready to upgrade, Amazon has a handful of PlayStation 4 classics down to $10. That includes ancient games like God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us: Remastered. These games were practically around at the same time as the dinosaurs, so enjoy your un-ray-traced casual games, gramps. I’m living in the future and all I do is play Godfall 24/7 now.

