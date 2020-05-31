It's all consuming.
Get Some New Stuff For Your Kitchen With Target's Latest Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
This week at Target, stock up on new kitchenware while everything is on sale! Whether the new item you need is a new appliance, a fancy mixer, or just a tea kettle, you can get whatever you might need to start your new cooking project. Or you can just get a Keurig. Either or.

This sale lasts all week, but some items are already selling out, so act fast if there’s something that catches your eye.

