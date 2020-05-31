Get Some New Stuff For Your Kitchen With Target's Latest Sale

Kitchen & Dining Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Kitchen & Dining Sale | Target

This week at Target , stock up on new kitchenware while everything is on sale! Whether the new item you need is a new appliance, a fancy mixer, or just a tea kettle, you can get whatever you might need to start your new cooking project. Or you can just get a K eu rig. Either or.

Advertisement

This sale lasts all week, but some items are already selling out, so act fast if there’s something that catches your eye.