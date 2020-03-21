It's all consuming.

Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Get Some New Kicks with Adida's Spring Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Spring Sale | 30% Off Sitewide | Adidas | Use code MARCH30
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges



With the world thawing out, it’ll soon be time to get outside and go for a run! Or a brisk walk, which is easier on the knees. Either way, it’s important to have good footwear when working out, and Adida’s Spring Sale will make sure you get a new pair of shoes at a discount.

By using the code MARCH30, you’ll get 30% off practically anything in the store. This includes shoes like the NMD_R1 shoes, and other clothing items like these super comfy looking satin pants. If you spend $49 or more (which you can easily do with one pair of shoes), you’ll get free shipping as well. Just know what this sale is online-only, as Adidas stores are closed down until at least March 29. Thankfully, if you grab the wrong size, returns are free too!

