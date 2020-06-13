It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Some New Hiking Boots and More With Keen's Father's Day Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

It’s the perfect time to take a hike. But it’s really not a good idea to go hiking without proper footwear, as blistered are just downright awful. Thankfully, Keen is having a sale on their waterproof boots for Father’s Day! These puppies are on sale for just $105, no code needed.

These aren’t the only pair of shoes Keen has on sale either, as they’re also giving 25% Off select styles. So if you need some sneakers or sandals instead, give Keen a look and you’ll be sure to get something that’s rugged and quality. This sale lasts until the 22nd!

