Get Some New Hiking Boots and More With Keen's Father's Day Sale

Men’s Explore Waterproof Boot | $105 | Keen

25% Off Select Styles | Keen

It’s the perfect time to take a hike. But it’s really not a good idea to go hiking without proper footwear, as blistered are just downright awful. Thankfully, Keen is having a sale on their waterproof boots for Father’s Day! These puppies are on sale for just $105, no code needed.

Advertisement

These aren’t the only pair of shoes Keen has on sale either, as they’re also giving 25% Off s elect s tyles. So if you need some sneakers or sandals instead, give Keen a look and you’ll be sure to get something that’s rugged and quality. This sale lasts until the 22nd!