It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Some New Fortnite Themed Keycaps For Your Mechanical Keyboard For Just $16

Elizabeth Henges
AUKEY Double-Shot ABS Keycap Set (Fortnite Theme) | $16 | Amazon | Clip coupon
AUKEY Double-Shot ABS Keycap Set (Fortnite Theme) | $16 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Love Fortnite? You’re certainly not alone! But if you happen to be like me and absolutely suck at using keyboard and mouse controls, maybe AUKEY’s Fortnite themed keycap set can help you out. Each key used in the battle royale is labeled with simple, easy to read at a glance icons that can help you stop fumbling around your keyboard and start building with ease. The keycaps can fit on any mechanical keyboard with cross-shaped switches (which is pretty common). The whole set is only $16 if you clip the coupon on the page!

It won’t help your aim, though.

