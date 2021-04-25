It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Some More Space for Your Switch With 50% Off a SanDisk 400GB Memory Card

Elizabeth Lanier
SanDisk 400GB microSDXC Memory Card | $90 | Best Buy
Photo: SanDisk
You keep getting the same notification: Not enough space for your games or other downloads and installs on your Nintendo Switch.

Give yourself plenty of space to work with— er, play with— with 50% off a SanDisk 400GB microSDXC memory card. That brings it down to $90 at Best Buy! I love this card’s bright blue color and the teeny tiny Bowser shell!

That should be enough space to let you get through at least some of your backlog, right?

