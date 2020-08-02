It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Some Masks That Match Your Ties At $30 For a Pack of Five

Elizabeth Henges
Cotton Face Masks (5-Pack) | $30 | The Tie Bar
Cotton Face Masks (5-Pack) | $30 | The Tie Bar

There’s no excuse—wear a mask! Just wear one. It’s not up for debate, and it’s not rocket science, either. If you need a few more to bolster collection, so you have enough between loads of laundry, The Tie Bar has five packs of cotton masks for just $30 right now!

The Tie Bar has quite the selection too, with all sorts of bundles that’ll match your office attire. By the way, you should wear a mask if you’re just “normal” sick too. Be courteous. There’s also a rather colorful set of masks, too!

Oh and wash your hands, while you’re at it.

