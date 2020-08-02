It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Some John Wick In Your Veins With Discounts on the 4K Movies

Elizabeth Henges
John Wick (4K) | $15 | Best Buy John Wick Chapter 2 (4K) | $15 | Best Buy John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (4K) | $18 | Best Buy
I think I’ve made it obvious that I love me some action films, and the John Wick series is like the fine wine of the genre. Of course, you don’t drink fine wine in a coffee mug, so enjoy these films in the best way possible with the 4K upgrade. Best Buy has John Wick and John Wick Chapter 2 in 4K for $15, and the latest film, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, for $18. Nice!

Now, if you’re only missing one or two 4K John Wick films, it’s best to buy them separately. But, if you’re missing all three, The John Wick Chapters 1-3 bundle is for you instead. It’s cheaper than all three separately! But not cheaper than just filling the bull-shaped hole in your collection. Grab the best deal for you!

