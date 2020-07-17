It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Home

Get Some Good Mythical Pool Time Going With $5 off This Beautiful Floating Beast

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
56
Save
Inflatable Pool Unicorn | $12 | Use Code KINJA119 
Inflatable Pool Unicorn | $12 | Use Code KINJA119 
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Inflatable Pool Unicorn | $12 | Use Code KINJA119 

I firmly believe that these pool floats make great decorations outside of their water activities so fear not if you have no pool or beach to bring them too. Amazon has graciously given us a code for 30% off this adorable unicorn from Sable. Just put KINJA119 in at checkout and save $5.

Advertisement

This national animal of Scotland is magical, charming, and obviously very cute. Sable makes most of the pool floats you’ve seen and they are absolute quality. They can withstand the hottest of days and handle up to 220 lbs. This mythical beast is 48 inches in diameter, so ideal for lounging. They do include a repair kit just in case your mystical pony gets a tear or leak. But that’s rare in our experiences.

One day free shipping for Prime members and the deal runs until July 22.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Block Out the World With a Pair of TaoTronics ANC Headphones for $19 [Exclusive]

Make a Pair of Indoor Crocs Your Next Comfort Purchase

Watch Bruce Lee Kick Major Ass in His Greatest Hits Blu-Ray Collection, Cheaper Than Ever at $62

I Used the Ninja Foodi to Make a Rack of BBQ Ribs, and They Were Delicious