Get Six Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $179

Best Home Deals
Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware | $179 | MorningSave
If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $179. This set usually hovers around $200.
All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:
- 1-1/2- and 3-quart Covered Saucepans
- 8- and 10-inch Open Skillets
- 3-1/2-quart Covered Saute Pan
- 8-quart Covered Stockpot
- Steamer Insert With Lid