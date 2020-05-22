It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Get Six Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $179

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCuisinartCuisinart Deals
96
Save
Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware | $179 | MorningSave
Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware | $179 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware | $179 | MorningSave

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $179. This set usually hovers around $200.

Advertisement

All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy:

  • 1-1/2- and 3-quart Covered Saucepans
  • 8- and 10-inch Open Skillets
  • 3-1/2-quart Covered Saute Pan
  • 8-quart Covered Stockpot
  • Steamer Insert With Lid

Grab yours today.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Surprise Kate Spade Sale Has Some Crazy Discounts Starting at 40% off

Upgrade Your Pantry Storage for Under $30

Save a Bundle on Laptops and Desktops In the Dell and Alienware Summer Sale

Take $50 off Beats Wireless Headphones Today