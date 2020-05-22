Get Six Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $179

Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Cuisinart 12pc Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel Cookware | $179 | MorningSave

If your cookware is getting a bit rusty, now’s a perfect time to start replacing it, especially with steep discounts like today’s featured MorningSave deal. They’re letting go of six Cuisinart pots and pans with their respective tops for $179. This set usually hover s around $200.

All these pieces are oven- and dishwasher-safe, and they work perfectly fine on induction stove tops. Here’s everything you’ll be adding to your cupboards if you decided to buy :

1-1/2- and 3-quart Covered Saucepans

8- and 10-inch Open Skillets

3-1/2-quart Covered Saute Pan

8-quart Covered Stockpot

Steamer Insert With Lid

Grab yours today.