Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Black Forest Gummy Bears, 6 Pounds | $9 | Amazon

Personally, I’m the kind of person who believes that if something costs less than $10 and I like it, I have no excuse not to buy it. That has probably cost me $10,000 at this point, but who’s to say. You have no reason not to buy a delicious six-pound back of Black Forest Gummy Bears when it only costs $9 on Amazon.