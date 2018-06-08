Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But to celebrate E3, you can get a six month membership card for just $30, which grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.

