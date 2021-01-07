Get Six Free Cloth Masks When You Buy a Pack of CDC-Certified N95 Face Masks

Buy N95 Foldable Face Masks, Get Six Cloth Masks Free Image : Andrew Hayward

Buy N95 Foldable Face Masks, Get Six Cloth Masks Free | N95m askco



While the vaccine is rolling out now, it’s clear that our masked days won’t be ending anytime soon. If you’re looking for some fresher or perhaps better masks than what you’ve been using the past several months, here’s a nice bonus offer from N95m askco.



Right now, when you buy a pack of their CDC-certified N95 foldable face masks—which block up to 95% of airborne particles—you’ll get a free six-pack of cloth masks alongside. The prompt to add the free masks shows up after you add the N95 pack to your cart, so just keep an eye out at the top of the screen.

Whether you want to double up on N95 and cloth masks or just have options, one purchase can get it done. N95m askco sells N95 mask bundles starting from 20 masks for $80 and 30 masks for $100, with higher-capacity packs pushing the per-mask price even lower.