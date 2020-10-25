Get Sheet Faced With Up to 50% Off I Dew Care Facial Mask Sets

Mini Meow Trio Peel Off Mask Set | $12 | Amazon

Let’s Get Sheet Faced 14 Day Sheet Mask Set | $15 | Amazon

When you’ve had a long week, a little self-care can help you feel good as new. For me, a sheet mask is the perfect pick-me-up, but I feel a little guilty spending anything over $3 or $4 on one since they are single-use. Today’s I Dew Care facial mask Amazon Gold Box deal offers a great price that you don’t have to feel guilty over. Plus, I Dew Care products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, coal tar, oxybenzone, triclocarban, retinyl palmitate, hydroquinone, or triclosan, according to the product descriptions.

Today only, you can get 50% off of a Let’s Get Sheet Faced 14 Day Sheet Mask Set, bringing it down to $15.

Several options for peel-off masks and wash-off masks are also on sale. You can grab the I Dew Care Mini Scoops Wash Off Face Mask Trio for just $12. The popular Mini Meow Trio of peel-off masks is also $12. Check out all the sale items below!

