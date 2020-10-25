Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Sheet Faced With Up to 50% Off I Dew Care Facial Mask Sets

Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
Let’s Get Sheet Faced 14 Day Sheet Mask Set | $15 | AmazonMini Meow Trio Peel Off Mask Set | $12 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

When you’ve had a long week, a little self-care can help you feel good as new. For me, a sheet mask is the perfect pick-me-up, but I feel a little guilty spending anything over $3 or $4 on one since they are single-use. Today’s I Dew Care facial mask Amazon Gold Box deal offers a great price that you don’t have to feel guilty over. Plus, I Dew Care products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, coal tar, oxybenzone, triclocarban, retinyl palmitate, hydroquinone, or triclosan, according to the product descriptions.

Today only, you can get 50% off of a Let’s Get Sheet Faced 14 Day Sheet Mask Set, bringing it down to $15.

Several options for peel-off masks and wash-off masks are also on sale. You can grab the I Dew Care Mini Scoops Wash Off Face Mask Trio for just $12. The popular Mini Meow Trio of peel-off masks is also $12. Check out all the sale items below!

