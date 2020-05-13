It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Get Serious About Security With 80% off CyberGhost VPN

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCyberGhost Deals
165
Save
80% Off 3 Years of CyberGhost VPN | $100 | CyberGhost VPN
80% Off 3 Years of CyberGhost VPN | $100 | CyberGhost VPN
Image: CyberGhost VPN
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

80% Off 3 Years of CyberGhost VPN | $100 | CyberGhost VPN

Without taking the proper precautions, your privacy might not be totally secure while you’re browsing the web on a public connection. That’s where a good VPN comes in: it’ll help keep your browsing anonymous, and mask your IP address from prying eyes. There are plenty of options to choose from, ranging from free to high-premium services. CyberGhost VPN is offering its service for just $100, exclusively to Kinja readers, when you sign up for three years of the service.

Advertisement

It’s a good deal worth considering, but CyberGhost VPN has been noted for not having any public audits, and some have raised concerns about its use of trackers. If that concerns you, there are plenty of other great options out there, like TunnelBear.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Give Your Laptop the Gift of a Few Extra Ports With $6 off Anker’s 5-In-1 USB-C Hub

Wednesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Lite, Eufy P1 Smart Scale, Everlane Overstock Sale, Cuisinart Dutch Ovens and Fryers, and More

The Best Herb and Produce Keepers for Every Fridge

Monday's Best Deals: Ella Paradis Vibrator Giveaway, Game Pass BOGO, Eufy RoboVacs, 20% Off Ulta Products, and More