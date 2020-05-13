Get Serious About Security With 80% off CyberGhost VPN

80% Off 3 Years of CyberGhost VPN Image : CyberGhost VPN

80% Off 3 Years of CyberGhost VPN | $100 | CyberGhost VPN



Without taking the proper precautions, your privacy might not be totally secure while you’re browsing the web on a public connection. That’s where a good VPN comes in: it’ll help keep your browsing anonymous, and mask your IP address from prying eyes. There are plenty of options to choose from, ranging from free to high-premium services. CyberGhost VPN is offering its service for just $100, exclusively to Kinja readers, when you sign up for three years of the service.

Advertisement

It’s a good deal worth considering, but CyberGhost VPN has been noted for not having any public audits, and some have raised concerns about its use of trackers. If that concerns you, there are plenty of other great options out there, like TunnelBear.

Advertisement