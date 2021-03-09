Get Sea of Thieves for $16 or I'll Make Ye Walk The Plank

Sea of Thieves (XBO) Screenshot : Rare

Arghh matey, I bring ye a deal. Come all ye deal-searchers and ... no, I’m not going to do this. I’m not going to write an entire post in pirate voice just because Sea of Thieves is on sale for $16. Nobody wants this. How many times do you think this writing schtick has been done since the pirate MMO launched back in 2018? I’m sure the joke has been done to death over the past three years as developer Rare has continued to support its game, making it one of the more creative and compelling live services offerings out right now. Unlike the game though, writing like a pirate would not be fun and cool. It would be played out and boring. How much would I have to write arghh and ye? It’s not worth it. Unlike Sea of Thieves. Which is worth the $16.