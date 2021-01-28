Get Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition for $12 and Stuff

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game (Switch) | $12 | Ubisoft Store

Remember when everyone loved the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World video game, but then it was disappeared from online stores due to licensing issues and no one could play it for years? Good times. Anyway, it’s a new day and Scott Pilgrim is back. Just a few weeks ago, Ubisoft rereleased the game as a Co mplete Edition and fans everywhere rejoiced. And now, once again, we celebrate as the game gets its first price drop. You can grab a PC or Switch digital code for $12. That’s a perfect price to pay for some beat ‘ em up nostalgia. The game features all of the content from the original release including DLC and online play. Get ready to punch a lot of people in the face.