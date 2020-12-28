Get Saints Row IV: Re-Elected on Switch for $17 and Become Your Own President

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Switch) | $17 | GameStop



If you’ve never played a Saints Row game, it’s easy to look at it from the outside and just see another Grand Theft Auto clone. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected? It’s a little... different. Rather than try to explain it, I’m going to let the synopsis of the game speak for itself:



The Boss of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States but the Saints are just getting started. After a catastrophic alien invasion of Earth, led by the evil Overlord Zinyak, the Saints have been transported the Saints to a bizarro-Steelport simulation. With homies new and old at their side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, they must fight to free humanity from alien granddaddy Zinyak’s mental grasp.



I don’t think I need to say much else here, right? You can grab a copy of the Nintendo Switch version for $17 over at GameStop today, so check it out for yourself to confirm this isn’t a fever dream.