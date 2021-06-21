It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Prime Day 2021

Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $30 and Be a Little Guy Runnin' Around

Look at the little feller. He's just runnin' around.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $30 | Amazon

Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on-the-couch platforming mayhem. The PS5 version is available for only $30 on Amazon.

