Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $30 and Be a Little Guy Runnin' Around

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $30 | Amazon

Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on- the- couch platforming mayhem . The PS5 version is available for only $30 on Amazon.