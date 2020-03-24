It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Rotisserie Chicken and Perfect Fries With a 10-in-1 Power XL Air Fryer for $50

Quentyn Kennemer
PowerXL Pro XLT 10-in-1 Air Fryer (Refurbished) | $50 | Woot
PowerXL Pro XLT 10-in-1 Air Fryer (Refurbished) | $50 | Woot

Almost everyone has heard of an air fryer, and chances are you own one, but does yours also have a full rotisserie setup? The Power XL Pro XLT does, and Woot has refurbished models for just $50. This 6-qt oven is huge, and with removable trays, you have a lot more flexibility than the basket-bearing alternatives. You can cook chicken wings and things, fish and chips, shrimp, steaks, pork, fries, and maybe even pies, even if they’re only of the pizza variety. (And, really, what more do you need?)

