Get Rihanna's Summer Glow and Take $11 off Her Killawatt Highlighter

Killawatt Highlighter | $25 | Fenty Beauty
For the next week, Rihanna is graciously giving us 30% off her favorite highlighter. All five shades of Killawatt Highlighter are just $25 and no code is needed.
There are really eight shades to grab from depending on which compact works for you as three of them have two color combos. Metal Moon works for everyone for a pearly iridescent shine and it’s is one of RiRi’s favorite products. It’s actually my preferred one too.
Most Shimmer Stix are also on sale for $18 and since you aren’t paying extra for shipping you might as well grab a few discounted things.
Free shipping on all orders and deal ends July 6.