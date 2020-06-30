Get Rihanna's Summer Glow and Take $11 off Her Killawatt Highlighter

Killawatt Highlighter Photo : Fenty

Killawatt Highlighter | $25 | Fenty Beauty



For the next week, Rihanna is graciously giving us 30% off her favorite highlighter . All five shades of Killawatt Highlighter are just $25 and no code is needed.

There are really eight shades to grab from depending on which compact works for you as three of them have two color combos . Metal Moon works for everyone for a pearly iridescent shine and it’s is one of RiRi’s favorite products . It’s actually my preferred one too.

Most Sh immer Stix are also on sale for $18 and since you aren’t paying extra for shipping you might as well grab a few discounted things.

Free shipping on all orders and deal ends July 6.

