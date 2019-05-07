Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

The last thing that you want after a long day is to walk into a home that smells bad. You can totally avoid that with an essential oil diffuser. Rather than having your apartment smell like last night’s dinner, it can instead smell like tea tree or eucalyptus.

You can get the InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser in white for just $13. It also doubles as a humidifier, so you won’t have to worry about the room getting gross and stuffy. It can also function as a night light, with seven different LED colors. If you’re worried about leaving it on at night or while you’re out of the house, the diffuser has a 3-4 hour continuous mode or a 6-8 hour intermittent mode.