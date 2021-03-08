Get Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition for $20 and Pee Your Pants a Little

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition (PS4) | $20 | Best Buy

It’s okay. It happens to the best of us. I won’t tell anyone; your secret is safe with me. I’m of course talking about the time you peed your pants playing Resident Evil 7. It’s really not your fault. It’s just one of the scariest horror games to come out in the past 10 years and it’s just bound to ruin your jeans. No shame. For those of you who have yet to experience the game, the gold edition $20 at best Buy today. That includes the full game, plus some extra DLC, so you really get your money’s worth in pant-pissing here. With Resident Evil Village on the horizon, it’s a good time to revisit its predecessor and steel your bladder.