Get Resident Evil 3, Devil May Cry V, and More in This Huge Xbox Capcom Sale

Recently, I was talking to some friends about Capcom. Without thinking, I implied that the company really just made Resident Evil games at this point. Then I stopped and thought about that statement for more than two seconds and thought “What am I talking about?” Capcom is thriving right now with a diverse array of excellent franchises. You can see that on full display in this publisher sale over at Newegg where you can get Xbox copies of recent Capcom hits on sale. Naturally, a bunch of Resident Evil games are discounted including Resident Evil 3 for $18. But there’s much more! The fantastic Devil May Cry V is $18. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite is $9 and it works on both console and Windows PC. Browse though the sale to get a small taste of what Capcom is up to these days.