Get Real-Time Driver Alerts With This SC 100 Smart Dash Cam for $100

I’ve been learning all about dash cams recently. As someone who checks through deals every day, I see a lot of different models on sale with a whole array of features. We’re currently asking our readers what the best dash cam is, so here’s an option to consider as your nominee. The Cobra SC 100 smart dash cam is on sale for $100. This front and back full HD camera comes with its own app that gives you real-time driving alerts, and that’s just the start of the feature list. Built-in GPS, incident reporting, parking mode, temperature protection, and much more. This has just about everything you need in a dash cam. Or does it? Head over here to let us know what you like better.