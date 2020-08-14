Get Ready to Tour Night City With The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition, Now 40% off

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition (Hardcover) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition (Hardcover) | $60 | Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is 40 % off ($60 ) with 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Advertisement

Find it at Amazon, and don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/14/2020.