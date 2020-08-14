It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Get Ready to Tour Night City With The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition, Now 40% off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBooksVideo GamesGamingVideo Game Deals
2.9K
5
1
The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition (Hardcover) | $60 | Amazon
The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition (Hardcover) | $60 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition (Hardcover) | $60 | Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is 40% off ($60) with 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

  • An exclusive Night City map cover.
  • A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.
  • Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.
  • Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.
  • Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.
Advertisement

Find it at Amazon, and don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

G/O Media may get a commission
2-Pack: Reusable Fashion Face Masks

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/14/2020.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This $165 Midea Dehumidifier With Reusable Filters Pays For Itself In Time, Today Only

Add a 1TB Crucial SSD to Your Laptop or Desktop for $90

I Tried Three Pairs of True Wireless Earbuds. And I Have Opinions

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals