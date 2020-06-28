It's all consuming.
Get Ready To Go Camping With Moosejaw's Sunburn Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

With everything going on, it feels best to just escape to the great outdoors. But, you need to make sure you’re prepared for it. If you tent is leaky (or non-existent) and some of your gear needs updating, you’re in luck. Moosejaw’s Sunburn Sale lets you save up to 30% on camping and outdoor gear!

What are some items you can grab? Well, Hydro Flask items are on sale, and they’re super awesome coolers that’ll keep things cold all day. If you need a new, bright lantern, the this BioLite BaseLantern has you covered, and it’s $80. If you actually need a tent, why not the Big Agnes, which can fit two people and their gear, and has some built in LED lights to boot?

Whatever you’re looking for, this sale lasts until July 4. You have a little time, but don’t let these deals slip by!

