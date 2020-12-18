It's all consuming.
Get Ready to Cry a Whole Lot, Because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox) | $13 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Microsoft
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox) | $13 | Best Buy

I hope you’re ready for a good cry, because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $13 right now. Okay, that’s not the part that’s going to make you cry, unless you just love deals a lot. The game itself is extremely emotional with some genuinely tear-jerking story beats. If you’re not familiar with the original, Ori is a 2D platformer about a little creature frolicking through the woods (there’s a lot more lore than that, but I don’t have the time or space to get into it here). The sequel gives you a precious owl baby and proceeds to tear your heart out of your chest Mortal Kombat style in a quest to protect it. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous and slick platformer with satisfying mobility and a deeply affecting story, so don’t forget it when you put together your 2020 catch-up backlog.

