Get Ready to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With This Enchanting Flying Eevee Wallet, Now Just $29

Loungefly x Pokémon Flying Eevee Wallet Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Loungefly x Pokémon Flying Eevee Wallet | $29 | Amazon

With anniversary events gearing up to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, jump in the festivities with an adorable new Eevee wallet. Arguably one of the cutest OG pocket monsters, Eevee has become a fan favorite amongst watchers and players . Loungefly’s team up with the brand has produced a ton of eye-catching and marvelous pieces in the line . This Flying Eevee Wallet is one of them, and it’s 26% off currently.

No Eevees or any other animals were harmed in the making of this as the leather is faux. Eevee is stitched on the front, and it’s beautifully embroidered. As with all Loungefly pieces, it’s impeccably structured and will last for a long time. The metal rivets are a nice touch, and of course, the classic plaque on the back makes it as official as official comes. Little Eevee can be s camping on the interior, and there are eight slots for cards and IDs.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement