If you need an extra Switch controller to get ready for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you won’t find a cheaper option than this $16 HORI wired gamepad. It even comes with a detachable D-Pad adapter that slots in over the directional buttons. Now if only Nintendo would steal that idea.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get Ready For Your Super Smash Parties With a $16 Wired Switch Controller
If you need an extra Switch controller to get ready for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you won’t find a cheaper option than this $16 HORI wired gamepad. It even comes with a detachable D-Pad adapter that slots in over the directional buttons. Now if only Nintendo would steal that idea.