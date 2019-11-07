It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTravel

Get Ready For Your Next Vacation With Home Depot's Travel Luggage Sale

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2.8K
3
1
70% Off Select Luggage Sets | Home Depot
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

70% off Select Luggage Sets | Home Depot

Winter break is right around the corner and that (hopefully) means, so is your vacation. If your luggage set has seen better days, toss those suitcases in the dumpster and head over to Home Depot. Right now, you can get 70% off select luggage sets.

Advertisement

You can get a DENMARK 3-Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Set for only $100. If you’re not into hard side luggage, you can get this U.S. Traveler Vineyard 4-Piece Softside Luggage Set for only $80.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Cross Vacuuming Off Your To-Do List--Permanently--With This Deeply Discounted RoboVac
Black Friday Came Early For The Best Noise Canceling Headphones You Can Buy
Everyone Can Shop Sephora's Big Holiday Beauty Insider Sale, Starting Today

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts