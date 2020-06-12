Get Ready for Your Next Family Photo Shoot With up to 50% off Moment's Photography Gear

Up to 50% Off Moment Gear Image : Moment

Snapping photos of big family moments isn’t just great for scrolling back through when you’re feeling nostalgic, it also makes for some great shots you can turn into prints as gifts later on. Your phone alone can usually do the trick, but having a bit of extra gear doesn’t hurt. Moment has plenty of options, from lenses and filters you can snap over your phone’s camera, to battery cases that’ll let you snap even more photos before running out of juice. And whether you’re looking to get your dad something nice to round out his photography rig, or just wanna get something nice for yourself, Moment is offering up to 50% off its accessories, plus some discounts on gear from companies like DJI and Freefly.

If you just wanna get your dad a couple lenses so his weekly photo drop from home looks a little crisper, there’s a wide 18mm lens, a 58mm telephoto lens, and even a 14mm fisheye lens if he likes to get a little funky with his shots. To use those lenses, though, he’ll need a case to go with it. Whether he’s got an iPhone or a Pixel, there’s an option available, and they’re on sale too for $10 off. There’s also a Galaxy case that’s $20 off, if you’re looking to give this to your Samsung-toting pal.

You can also check out sales on a drone or some equipment from DJI, or grab one of the gimbals up for sale. There’s lots to choose from, though, so take a look around and see what might give your dad something to smile about come Father’s Day.