Get Ready for Your Next Dinner Party With This Winc Wine Delivery Membership for Only $94

If you’re a wine lover or ready to challenge your tastebuds, this deal from Winc is for you. Save 40% on a dozen bottles of wine matched to your preference. Once you take the Palate Profile Quiz, your bottle recommendations will be expertly curated and delivered right to your door. This bundle from StackSocial offers you 12 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $94. This voucher is worth up to $155.

This means you’re paying less than $8 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at Winc, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. Enjoy your bottles, cancel your membership anytime, or skip a month if you’d like. This offer is only valid for new Winc members.

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only and can’t be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax is not included in the base price.