Get Ready for the Weekend With These Discounted Kindle Books

Kindle Daily Deals Image : Amazon

Kindle Daily Deals | Amazon

Spring is almost here, and we’re all ready to spend some more time outdoors. But whether you’ve still got a few more days of winter or you like to kick back under the sun and turn a few pages, it’s nice to have a good book to keep you company. If you’ve already got a Kindle, it’s never a bad idea to load it up with a few more books to keep you company, and there’s always a good deal to jump on.

Advertisement

Right now, you can get books like The Future of Feeling: Building Empathy in a Tech-Obsessed World by Kaitlin Ugolik Phillips for just $1, and Jen Sincero’s You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life is down to $3.

If you’re up for a good mix of humor and science nerdery, Mary Roach’s books are all on sale for the Kindle right now, too. Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers and Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void are down to $9, and Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War is down to $10.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here to browse The Best Amazon Deals of the Day Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!