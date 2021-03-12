It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Get Ready for the Weekend With These Discounted Kindle Books

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Save
Kindle Daily Deals | Amazon
Kindle Daily Deals | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kindle Daily Deals | Amazon

Spring is almost here, and we’re all ready to spend some more time outdoors. But whether you’ve still got a few more days of winter or you like to kick back under the sun and turn a few pages, it’s nice to have a good book to keep you company. If you’ve already got a Kindle, it’s never a bad idea to load it up with a few more books to keep you company, and there’s always a good deal to jump on.

Advertisement

Right now, you can get books like The Future of Feeling: Building Empathy in a Tech-Obsessed World by Kaitlin Ugolik Phillips for just $1, and Jen Sincero’s You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life is down to $3.

If you’re up for a good mix of humor and science nerdery, Mary Roach’s books are all on sale for the Kindle right now, too. Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers and Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void are down to $9, and Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War is down to $10.

G/O Media may get a commission
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day
Click Here to browse
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day

Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`