Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

There’s really very little reason for most people to use gas-powered lawnmowers these days. They’re loud, they require a fair amount of maintenance, they’re a disaster for the environment, and most importantly, electric mowers have gotten really good.



This 21" model includes two batteries that should give you a combined 70 minutes of mowing time. It almost always sells between $260 and $380, but Woot’s currently marking it down to an all-time low $200, just in time for spring.