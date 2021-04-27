It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Ready for the Return of Board Game Night With This Amazon Game Sale

Giovanni Colantonio
As more and more people get vaccinated, that means gatherings can slowly start to come back online soon. While some might not be comfortable returning to massive crowds, little events like a four-person board game night seem more realistic. If you’re looking to restock your collection, Amazon is currently running a sale on board games that includes some hits. First and foremost, King of Tokyo is down to $23, and it should be in everybody’s collection. A few editions of Exit The Game are on sale too, including a haunted roller coaster escape room for just $10. If you’re looking for a social deduction game, The Resistance: Avalon is just $13. Snag a few cheap games and you’ll have a good excuse to get the Pfizer Fam together.

