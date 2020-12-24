Get Ready for the New NBA Season With Gear up to 70% off at Fanatics

Up to 70% off NBA Gear Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020

Up to 70% off NBA Gear | Fanatics



No league has better drama or discourse than the NBA. The season has barely begun and there’s already hoopla. (pun intended ) With COVID cancellations out the gate thanks to the Houston Rockets you know it’ll be an interesting season . If like me you find comfort in player strip club scandals get ready for another weird year. That said it’s time to gear up with Fanatics . Take up to 70% sale items and grab your shirts and hats to rep your team.

Christmas basketball is the one tradition I actually look forward to . And while I won’t be eating my mom’s cooking while I watch this year I will be cozy in my new Game Day hoodie. These are around 50% off and I say that because most teams are $38 but a handful are $30. Not sure why, but if you’re a Nets fan it’s $30.

A good snapback is great any day and if you have a collection you know that each new season means you’ve got to add another. This charcoal gray is a pretty classic color and will blend with any jersey or even if you snag the hoodie above. Again, pricing seems so arbitrary as half of these hats are $16 and the other $13. Either way that’s still a pretty good deal for an item that is usually $32.

