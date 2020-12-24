It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Get Ready for the New NBA Season With Gear up to 70% off at Fanatics

Sheilah Villari
Up to 70% off NBA Gear | Fanatics
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020
Up to 70% off NBA Gear | Fanatics

No league has better drama or discourse than the NBA. The season has barely begun and there’s already hoopla. (pun intended) With COVID cancellations out the gate thanks to the Houston Rockets you know it’ll be an interesting season. If like me you find comfort in player strip club scandals get ready for another weird year. That said it’s time to gear up with Fanatics. Take up to 70% sale items and grab your shirts and hats to rep your team.

Christmas basketball is the one tradition I actually look forward to. And while I won’t be eating my mom’s cooking while I watch this year I will be cozy in my new Game Day hoodie. These are around 50% off and I say that because most teams are $38 but a handful are $30. Not sure why, but if you’re a Nets fan it’s $30.

A good snapback is great any day and if you have a collection you know that each new season means you’ve got to add another. This charcoal gray is a pretty classic color and will blend with any jersey or even if you snag the hoodie above. Again, pricing seems so arbitrary as half of these hats are $16 and the other $13. Either way that’s still a pretty good deal for an item that is usually $32.

Free shipping on orders over $99 with the code 99SHIP.

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

