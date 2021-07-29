Elite Gourmet 45L Convection Toaster Oven | $100 | Amazon



Can you believe it’s already August? The back half of the year has been sneaking up on us. And that means the holiday season is fast approaching, which translates to — you guessed it — holiday cooking. If you’re the person who’s always in the kitchen prepping hot, home-cooked meals for your family during these festive times, take a load off and let the Elite Gourmet 45L Convection Toaster Oven do some of the work. It’s on sale at Amazon right now for just $99, which is 20% off its normal price of $125.

And this thing is massive. Fit an entire turkey or chicken (or other fowl beast) in there and get those holiday dinners ready in a snap. It has a ton of different cooking settings, cooks up to 450 degrees, and that rotisserie function can’t be beat. Put the holidays on autopilot this year, at least in terms of the food. You’ll thank us later.